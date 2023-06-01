Hottest temperatures of the season arrive by the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Hot and humid continues to be the theme this week. Temperatures have climbed back up near 90 degrees this afternoon, accompanied by more muggy air.
Spotty showers and storms have also developed across the region. Brief pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be possible. Storms will begin to diminish after sunset.
Friday will be very similar to today. However, slightly drier air will begin to work its way in from the northeast. This will drop dewpoints back into the 50s for much of the area, but highs will stay up near 90 degrees. An isolated storm will be possible again during the heat of the day.
Looking ahead to the weekend, it's hot and dry. The highest temperatures we've seen so far this season are expected, with little to no rain. Afternoon highs will climb into the low 90s. Stay cool.