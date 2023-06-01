 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting unhealthy
conditions for sensitive groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois
for Friday, June 2nd.

Warm, dry and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra NWS alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollutions levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

Media Contact...217 558 1536

Hottest temperatures of the season arrive by the weekend

  • 0
Friday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Hot and humid continues to be the theme this week. Temperatures have climbed back up near 90 degrees this afternoon, accompanied by more muggy air.

Spotty showers and storms have also developed across the region. Brief pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be possible. Storms will begin to diminish after sunset. 

Friday will be very similar to today. However, slightly drier air will begin to work its way in from the northeast. This will drop dewpoints back into the 50s for much of the area, but highs will stay up near 90 degrees. An isolated storm will be possible again during the heat of the day. 

Looking ahead to the weekend, it's hot and dry. The highest temperatures we've seen so far this season are expected, with little to no rain. Afternoon highs will climb into the low 90s. Stay cool. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Recommended for you