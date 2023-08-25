Hottest day of the week -- cooling off this weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- It is HOT to say the least. Today is the warmest day of the heat wave that has been hanging around since last weekend. Temperatures are pushing triple digits with heat indices well above 110 degrees.
If you're headed to the fair or a high school football game, make sure you stay hydrated and bring plenty of water. The dangerously hot conditions will continue even after the sunsets so don't let your guard down.
On top of the heat, we may also see a few isolated pop-up storms. Our northern and western counties have been blanketed under a Marginal (1 out of 5) risk. The biggest threats are small hail and gusty winds.
The marginal risk sticks around for the start of our weekend as rain and storm chances continue. The same threats continue.
The good news is a cool down is coming in behind that front with highs on Sunday and next week, back down into the 80s. Humidity will also be at a much more comfortable level.