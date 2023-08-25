 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110 to
120.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

2023 Du Quoin State Fair

Hottest day of the week -- cooling off this weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- It is HOT to say the least. Today is the warmest day of the heat wave that has been hanging around since last weekend. Temperatures are pushing triple digits with heat indices well above 110 degrees. 

If you're headed to the fair or a high school football game, make sure you stay hydrated and bring plenty of water. The dangerously hot conditions will continue even after the sunsets so don't let your guard down.

On top of the heat, we may also see a few isolated pop-up storms. Our northern and western counties have been blanketed under a Marginal (1 out of 5) risk. The biggest threats are small hail and gusty winds. 

The marginal risk sticks around for the start of our weekend as rain and storm chances continue. The same threats continue. 

The good news is a cool down is coming in behind that front with highs on Sunday and next week, back down into the 80s. Humidity will also be at a much more comfortable level. 

