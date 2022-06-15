 Skip to main content
Hot weather affecting local blueberry and blackberry growth

  • Updated
  • 0

Buncombe (WSIL) -- This past week, our region has experienced the hottest temperatures we've felt all season, as some areas have reached triple digits.

It isn't necessarily a bad thing to some, like Hallsberry Farm, who has seen major growth since the warm-up.

"It's great for the blueberries and the blackberries. It really ripened them up. They really want over 80 to 85 degrees everyday."

The yield in crops has climbed exponentially thanks to the heat and sunshine. Maria Calderon said she's worked for the farm for over two decades but this season has kept her busy.

"Sometimes I have picked nearly 200 pounds of blueberries a day."

The farm is open to the public as early as 6 AM so there's an option to avoid hot temperatures where you can either buy blueberries picked by Calderon or even go out and pick them yourself.

If blueberries and blackberries aren't your thing, the farm offers plenty of other options sourced from local vendors, like honey, squash, tomatoes, zucchini and even pie.

"I'll have pies coming this Thursday, Anna Bakery bake our pies, they make blueberry and blackberry."

Manager Robert Heite says while he enjoys the berries, his favorite part of the job is the people.

"All the people that you get to meet, ya know you meet the people over the years that I've known for a dozen years, watch their kids grown up and it's nice to see them because you know it's nice to catch up."

Blueberry and blackberry season only lasts through mid-July so if you can face the heat, head to Hallsberry Farm.

If you're interested and want to know more about the farm, just click here

