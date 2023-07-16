Hot today with isolated afternoon storms

WSIL(Carterville, IL)--
The entire region is starting off much drier today when compared to yesterday. Most of today will be dry with mostly clear skies, though the sky may be hazy at at times as we are tracking the smoke from the Canadian wildfires. There is a better chance of a hazy sky towards northern parts of the region, but all of southern Illinois is included in an air quality alert. Highs today should be in the low 90s. A few spots could make it to the mid 90s as humidity decreases, but most of the region should be in the low 90s.
For this evening, we are tracking the potential for isolated thunderstorms that will for as a result of the heating of the day. These thunderstorms should dissipate as the sun sets, and should remain below severe limits.
We are also tracking the potential for showers and thunderstorms that will make its way through the region in the early Monday morning. At this time, these storms are not expected to be severe.
Looking towards early next week, Monday and Tuesdays Temperatures should not be as hot as today's temperatures. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms Monday afternoon. Tuesday looks to be the wettest day in the forecast, with scattered storms expected Tuesday. These storms are not expected to be severe at this time.
After that system exits the region, we are tracking hot temperatures to return for late week.