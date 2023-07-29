 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT... Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast
Missouri, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Hot today, slightly cooler tomorrow

Heat alerts today

WSIL(Carterville, IL)--

The heat will continue today, with today being the 6th consecutive day at or above 90s degrees. Though parts of our region lost the excessive heat warning at 8:00 yesterday evening, the weather service has continued the heat advisory for our region until 7:00 tonight. This is for heat index values between 105 and 110 this afternoon. 

Todays forecast

We are tracking highs today to top out in the mid 90s again, and heat index values to reach 105-110 for most spots around the region. We are also tracking our next round of scattered showers and thunderstorms for this afternoon.

Severe weather risk Saturday

There is a chance that a few of them could become strong to severe, and the storm prediction center has placed most of the region in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather for today. 

Weekend forecast

For tomorrow, temperatures should only be into the low 90s with partly cloudy conditions.

Severe weather risk tomorrow

There is an isolates risk of showers and storms tomorrow afternoon, and a few of them could become strong to severe, especially across portions of southeastern Missouri. 

Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking more hot weather returning, especially towards the later part of next week. At this time, things don't look to be as hot next week as we saw this week. 

