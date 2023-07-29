Hot today, slightly cooler tomorrow

WSIL(Carterville, IL)--
The heat will continue today, with today being the 6th consecutive day at or above 90s degrees. Though parts of our region lost the excessive heat warning at 8:00 yesterday evening, the weather service has continued the heat advisory for our region until 7:00 tonight. This is for heat index values between 105 and 110 this afternoon.
We are tracking highs today to top out in the mid 90s again, and heat index values to reach 105-110 for most spots around the region. We are also tracking our next round of scattered showers and thunderstorms for this afternoon.
There is a chance that a few of them could become strong to severe, and the storm prediction center has placed most of the region in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather for today.
For tomorrow, temperatures should only be into the low 90s with partly cloudy conditions.
There is an isolates risk of showers and storms tomorrow afternoon, and a few of them could become strong to severe, especially across portions of southeastern Missouri.
Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking more hot weather returning, especially towards the later part of next week. At this time, things don't look to be as hot next week as we saw this week.