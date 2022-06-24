Hot to start the weekend, cool down and storm chances Sunday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Another hot day but without the oppressive humidity. Temperatures have climbed back into the low 90s with plenty of sunshine. A few clouds have started to work their way in from the northwest but we will stay quiet.
Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 60s.
On Saturday the heat will begin to crank up again. High temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 90s with a bit more humidity. It'll be a great day to hang out by a pool or lake. Sunny and dry weather will be around through the daylight hours.
Sunday will bring changes. A cold front will work it's way in from the north and west by morning, bringing the chance for showers and storms. The severe threat is low, but keep an eye to the sky if you'll be out and about. Thanks to the clouds and rain, high temperatures will be a bit cooler Sunday, topping out in the mid to upper 80s.
Behind Sunday's front much nicer weather will settle in. We will get a break from both the heat and humidity to start next week. Have a great weekend!