...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois and southeast Missouri along with the
westernmost portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Hot this evening, hotter through next week

Heat index this afternoon as of 3:30 P.M.

WSIL(Carterville, IL)-- It's safe to say our heat wave is here. This afternoon, the air temperature reached the mid to upper 90s for most places across the region. But, when the humidity is accounted for, the heat index reached 115 in Marion, 111 in Harrisburg, 113 in Cape Girardeau, and 106 in Paducah. 

Current heat alerts

We do have an excessive heat warning in effect this afternoon through Thursday, because these hot temperatures are here to stay. For the rest of the evening, temperatures will remain in the 90s likely through the 7:00 hour tonight. We will not be cooling off as much overnight tonight with lows to start tomorrow likely being in the mid to upper 70s. 

Temps and heat index tomorrow

Tomorrow, we are tracking temperatures to be into the upper 90s by early afternoon and lasting through the evening. The heat index tomorrow will likely top 110 tomorrow afternoon again. 

Temperatures and heat index this week

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday look to be our hottest days this week with temperatures all three days getting close to the 100 degree mark. Additionally, the humidity will be very high all three days, which means the heat index will likely be around the 110-115 degree mark all three days. 

Looking more long term, things should begin to return to more normal temperatures by Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. There is also an isolated chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Friday afternoon. 

