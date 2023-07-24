Hot pattern settles in, tracking pop-up evening storms

WSIL (Carterville) -- We had a few of us waking up to thunder this morning and after a quick break, storms have returned for the evening. We're blanketed in a Marginal (1 out of 5) risk of severe weather into this evening. Western Kentucky was added to a Slight (2 out of 5) risk.
Lightning, heavy rain, hail and strong winds are all possible in the next few hours. We've already seen multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warning this afternoon.
To go along with the summer time storms, we're also experiencing the summer time heat. Temperatures are climbing into the upper 80s, low 90s. Heat indices are running much warmer thanks to the muggy air.
Shower and storm chances stick around through tomorrow morning and then continue to be off and on this week. Along with the rain, the heat is also going to continue to stay with us. Friday is trending to be our hottest day with highs in the upper 90s.