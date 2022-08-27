Hot & humid weekend, tracking isolated storm chances

WSIL (Carterville) -- This weekend is reminding us that we are still in August. Hot temperatures across the region with highs in the upper 80s, lower 90s.
Thanks to high dew points, our heat indices are in the mid to upper 90s. It is a little deceptive out so make sure if you have any outdoor plans you stay in the shade and drink plenty of water.
Into this evening we do have a slight chances of some isolated showers, similar to yesterday, but it's nothing worth cancelling plans over.
Tomorrow we continue to track the chance of some isolated showers in the afternoon and evening, with temperatures even warmer than today with highs reaching the 90s.
The start of the work week has the greatest chance for seeing some scattered showers and storms across the region. A cold front will make it's way though Tuesday, causing cool and dry air to fill in behind it leaving for a beautiful start to September.