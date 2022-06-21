 Skip to main content
...Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Wednesday...

On Wednesday, humidity values will be higher than observed on
Tuesday. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle
to upper 90s, will result in heat index values of 100 to 105
degrees across the region Wednesday afternoon. Isolated to
scattered thunderstorm development during the afternoon will
provide limited relief from the heat.

Those with outdoor activities planned for the heat of day
Wednesday should consider rescheduling them to the cooler hours
in the morning or evening. If you must be outdoors in the heat,
drink plenty of water and take breaks in an air conditioned
environment.

Hot and humid with slight chance of storms Wednesday

WEBWX

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was another sunny and hot day across the region, not much is expected to change. The remainder of the afternoon will be sunny, with clear skies continuing overnight. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 70s by morning.

A weak front will begin to make it's way through Wednesday. However, ahead of the boundary it will be hot and humid. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices above 100º. There's a chance of isolated to scattered storms through the afternoon. Anyone lucky enough to get a little rain will get a brief break from the heat.

The front won't bring much of a cool down. Highs in the 90s are expected through the remainder of the week.

