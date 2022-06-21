Hot and humid with slight chance of storms Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was another sunny and hot day across the region, not much is expected to change. The remainder of the afternoon will be sunny, with clear skies continuing overnight. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 70s by morning.
A weak front will begin to make it's way through Wednesday. However, ahead of the boundary it will be hot and humid. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices above 100º. There's a chance of isolated to scattered storms through the afternoon. Anyone lucky enough to get a little rain will get a brief break from the heat.
The front won't bring much of a cool down. Highs in the 90s are expected through the remainder of the week.