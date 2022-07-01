Hot and humid with scattered storm chances through the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A few isolated storms have popped up this afternoon but most will stay dry. If you're caught in a storm, brief heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats. Any isolated storm activity should begin to diminish after sunset.
Partly cloudy skies return through the overnight hours with low temperatures dipping down near 70 degrees.
A front will near the region and stall, keeping storms chances around through the weekend. The best chances look to be on Saturday but scattered storms will be likely each day, primarily in the afternoon. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be the main threats. Keep an eye on the sky if you have outdoor plans.
Aside from the chance for storms it will be hot and humid each day, with heat indices near 100.
Have a wonderful weekend and stay safe!