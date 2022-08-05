Hot and humid with isolated storm chances through the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was another soggy start to the day for many of us. Scattered showers and storms are still fairly widespread this afternoon. Pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats. Keep an umbrella on hand. Storms should begin to diminish after sunset.
While there will plenty of dry time through the weekend, isolated storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday. The best chances will be during the heat of the afternoon and early evening. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main hazards.
The heat and humidity will crank back up this weekend. Afternoon highs will climb back above average, near 90 degrees. It'll be a great weekend to hit the pool or the lake.
Our next cold front will bring a break from the heat and more widespread rain by next week.