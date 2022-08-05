 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following
county, Williamson.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 238 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
showers and isolated storms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. The rain is
falling where previous heavy rain has fallen over the past
couple of days.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marion, Carterville, Crainville and Lake Of Egypt Area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Hot and humid with isolated storm chances through the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was another soggy start to the day for many of us. Scattered showers and storms are still fairly widespread this afternoon. Pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats. Keep an umbrella on hand. Storms should begin to diminish after sunset.

While there will plenty of dry time through the weekend, isolated storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday. The best chances will be during the heat of the afternoon and early evening. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main hazards.

The heat and humidity will crank back up this weekend. Afternoon highs will climb back above average, near 90 degrees. It'll be a great weekend to hit the pool or the lake.

Our next cold front will bring a break from the heat and more widespread rain by next week.

