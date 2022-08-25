Hot and humid, with isolated storm chances Friday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Another day with plenty of sunshine, but with hotter temperatures. Many locations have climbed back above average this afternoon, into the upper 80s and low 90s.
Quiet weather sticks around overnight, with slightly warmer low temperatures. By morning, lows will only dip in the mid to upper 60s.
A weak front will move through on Friday. That will bring back a small chance for isolated storms, primarily in the afternoon and early evening. Most will stay dry. High temperatures will be back into the upper 80s and low 90s, accompanied by higher humidity. Dewpoints will rise back into the low 70s, making it feel a bit "stickier".
The weekend will be hot, humid and mostly dry. Isolated storms are possible Sunday but more widespread rain holds off until early next week.