Hot and humid with afternoon storm chances Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Sunshine made for another relatively quiet day across the region. That will stick around into the evening, with an isolated storm chance. A pop up storm or two is possible along and south of the Ohio River, but most of us will remain dry.
The small storm chances will diminish after sunset and mostly clear conditions will remain through the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be slightly warmer, dipping down near 70 degrees.
Friday will be very similar to today. The heat and humidity will crank up a notch, with high temperatures running in the low 90s. Spotty showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats.
A front will drop into the region by the weekend bringing back an active setup. Scattered showers and storms will be possible daily, primarily during the heat of the day. Heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds will be the main threats. The weekend won't be a washout but rain will likely impact some holiday festivities.