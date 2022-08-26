Hot and humid weekend ahead, with afternoon storm chances

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Scattered showers and storms have developed this afternoon, thanks to a weak cold front. Brief pockets of heavy rain and lightning will stick around through the early evening.
If you're headed out to the fair or a high school football game, it wouldn't hurt to take an umbrella. Storms should begin to diminish near sunset. It'll be warm overnight, with lows dipping into the mid to upper 60s.
Both Saturday and Sunday will be hot and humid. High temperatures will hover near 90 degrees, with dewpoints back into the low 70s. Have a way to stay cool if you'll be outdoors.
Isolated storms will be possible both days, during the heat of the afternoon and into the early evening. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats. More widespread rain will move in by early next week.