Hot and humid Wednesday, storms return late

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A few isolated storms have developed this afternoon. These seem to be focused along outflow boundaries from this morning's storms. Pop up storms will be possible through the remainder of the afternoon. Some of the stronger storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and lightning.
Storms should begin to diminish after sunset, leading to a quiet night. Mostly clear skies will return with low temperatures dipping into the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be a mostly dry and hot day. High temperatures will climb back into the low 90s, with heat indices over 100. A Heat Advisory remains in place for parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois until 8 PM Wednesday. Drink plenty of water and take breaks indoors when working outside.
Our next front will begin to work its way into the region by Wednesday night and into Thursday. This will bring more widespread showers and storms back to the area, along with a brief break from the heat.