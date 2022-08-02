 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois,
mainly along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Cairo,
to Poplar Bluff, Missouri line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hot and humid Wednesday, storms return late

  • Updated
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A few isolated storms have developed this afternoon. These seem to be focused along outflow boundaries from this morning's storms. Pop up storms will be possible through the remainder of the afternoon. Some of the stronger storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and lightning. 

Storms should begin to diminish after sunset, leading to a quiet night. Mostly clear skies will return with low temperatures dipping into the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be a mostly dry and hot day. High temperatures will climb back into the low 90s, with heat indices over 100. A Heat Advisory remains in place for parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois until 8 PM Wednesday. Drink plenty of water and take breaks indoors when working outside. 

Our next front will begin to work its way into the region by Wednesday night and into Thursday. This will bring more widespread showers and storms back to the area, along with a brief break from the heat.

