Hot and hazy Tuesday, cool down on the way

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Canadian wildfire smoke has made for a very hazy day. Aside from the haze, it'll continue to be a quiet but hot afternoon. Temperatures have climbed back into the 80s and 90s.
While it's hot, drier air has moved into the region. This will help with the mugginess and keep us dry through Tuesday. However, it will stay hot. Afternoon highs will still climb into the upper 80s, near 90 degrees.
A cold front will move through late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. This will bring a small chance for an isolated storm or two, through Wednesday morning but it won't be a washout.
Cooler air will settle in behind the front, making it much more comfortable. Afternoon highs will dip back into the low to mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Enjoy the break from the heat!