Hot and dry trend continues, tracking next weeks heat

WSIL (Carterville) -- By this point, you probably have deja vu. We are again seeing lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80s. More clouds have begun to move in this afternoon with partly cloudy skies expected until sunset.
There is lots going on across the community tonight including Friday night football. Although it is warm and sunny, humidity stays at a bearable level. At kickoff we'll be down in the 70s then when you're on your way home, the 60s.
This weekend continues to be pretty warm with plenty of sunshine expected but we're really keeping an eye on the start of the next work week. Near record setting temperatures are possible just days before the start of fall.
Highs will begin to reach the 90s with heat indices even warmer. Tuesday is the day to watch with a high of 95 expected.
Not only are we seeing a warming trend, but a dry one as well. There's minimal chances for rainfall in the next week.