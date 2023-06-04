Hot again today -- tracking isolated storm chances

WSIL (Carterville) -- We're finishing the weekend on a very warm note. Highs this evening are climbing back into the low 90s. It's a beautiful summer-like end to the day.
Overnight we stay mild in the low 60s. Quiet conditions are expected tonight with clearing skies.
Tomorrow is very similar to today with highs back near 90 and a chance for a few heat fueled pop-up storms. It'll be another great day to spend near the pool or lake.
Despite summer still being 17 days away, it'll continue to feel like it. Typically our highs for early June are on average around 83, we'll stay above that for the rest of the week.