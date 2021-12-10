Hospitals ask for donations amid historic blood shortage

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 559 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

IL
.    ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALEXANDER            CLINTON             EDWARDS
FAYETTE              FRANKLIN            GALLATIN
HAMILTON             HARDIN              JACKSON
JEFFERSON            JOHNSON             MARION
MASSAC               PERRY               POPE
PULASKI              SALINE              UNION
WABASH               WASHINGTON          WAYNE
WHITE                WILLIAMSON

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 559 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CRITTENDEN            DAVIESS
FULTON                GRAVES                HENDERSON
HICKMAN               HOPKINS               LIVINGSTON
LYON                  MARSHALL              MCCRACKEN
MCLEAN                TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             CAPE GIRARDEAU        MISSISSIPPI
PERRY                 SCOTT

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BOONVILLE,
CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CARMI,
CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, EVANSVILLE,
FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG,
HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE,
MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS,
MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
MURRAY, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG,
PINCKNEYVILLE, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN,
SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM,
AND WICKLIFFE.

Hospitals ask for donations amid historic blood shortage

  • Updated
  • 0
Blood shortages

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Going to the hospital means you are either sick or hurt.

In both cases, you could need blood in order to stay alive.

"It doesn't always necessarily apply to just trauma patients. It applies to expectant mothers who might be hemorrhaging. The OB department, the labor and delivery department, they utilize blood quite a bit too, if needed. In general, we have our typical anemic patients that need blood given to them or other diseased patients that need blood," said Garrett Burton, the SIH Assistant Director of Trauma and Emergency Services. 

Hospitals across the nation are experiencing the blood shortage.

At SIH, they are also feeling the effects.

"We cannot survive. We cannot take care of the patients without the blood products," said Aamer Qidwai, the SIH System Director of Laboratory 

In their storage, there are almost completely empty shelves.

Before the pandemic, blood supplies were still low, but not like this.

"Before COVID the blood supplies were not as much of in a dismal condition that we have right now. People were more apt to going out and donating blood. The atmosphere, the mood of the people were totally different," said Qidwai.

Since COVID, less people have been going to donate--but the need for blood is as high as ever.

"The last thing we want though is for our clinicians, our surgeons, our emergency physicians, our obstetrics physicians to have to make a calculated decision on whether or not their patient needs blood or not, based on the supply of the blood," said Burton.

Now, physicians emphasize the importance of donating blood. 

"Blood products are very important for every one of us. Anyone of us could be in a trauma condition, anyone of us could be in an accident and may require blood. And a blood shortage cannot be sustained by the nation," said Qidwai. 

If you can donate blood, there are several upcoming opportunities:

Cape Girardeau has a blood drive December 12th.

It's 7 to 3 at the Blood Donation Center.

Paducah's Blood Drive is December 13th at their Blood Donation Center.

That's from 8 to 4.

Next Wednesday, December 15th, there's a drive at Pepsi MidAmerica in Marion from 11 to 3.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

Recommended for you