Hospitals ask for donations amid historic blood shortage

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Going to the hospital means you are either sick or hurt.
In both cases, you could need blood in order to stay alive.
"It doesn't always necessarily apply to just trauma patients. It applies to expectant mothers who might be hemorrhaging. The OB department, the labor and delivery department, they utilize blood quite a bit too, if needed. In general, we have our typical anemic patients that need blood given to them or other diseased patients that need blood," said Garrett Burton, the SIH Assistant Director of Trauma and Emergency Services.
Hospitals across the nation are experiencing the blood shortage.
At SIH, they are also feeling the effects.
"We cannot survive. We cannot take care of the patients without the blood products," said Aamer Qidwai, the SIH System Director of Laboratory
In their storage, there are almost completely empty shelves.
Before the pandemic, blood supplies were still low, but not like this.
"Before COVID the blood supplies were not as much of in a dismal condition that we have right now. People were more apt to going out and donating blood. The atmosphere, the mood of the people were totally different," said Qidwai.
Since COVID, less people have been going to donate--but the need for blood is as high as ever.
"The last thing we want though is for our clinicians, our surgeons, our emergency physicians, our obstetrics physicians to have to make a calculated decision on whether or not their patient needs blood or not, based on the supply of the blood," said Burton.
Now, physicians emphasize the importance of donating blood.
"Blood products are very important for every one of us. Anyone of us could be in a trauma condition, anyone of us could be in an accident and may require blood. And a blood shortage cannot be sustained by the nation," said Qidwai.
If you can donate blood, there are several upcoming opportunities:
Cape Girardeau has a blood drive December 12th.
It's 7 to 3 at the Blood Donation Center.
Paducah's Blood Drive is December 13th at their Blood Donation Center.
That's from 8 to 4.
Next Wednesday, December 15th, there's a drive at Pepsi MidAmerica in Marion from 11 to 3.