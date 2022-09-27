Horror-themed film festival coming to Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A horror-themed film fest and vendor alley is coming to Carbondale.
DemonCon will take place from Noon until 6 p.m. on October 8 on the strip.
Live screenings of short, independent horror films will begin at 3 p.m. Organizers received more than 65 entries from across the U.S. and 9 countries, and have curated a mix of films from horror-comedy to slasher gore.
The vendor alley will be open at noon, with hand made art, crafts, jewelry, comics, videos, games, toys, and pop culture items.
Schedule of events includes:
- Zombie walk from Gaia House to The Varsity at 2p.m.
- Begin meeting at Noon
- Costume/CosPlay contest
- Horror film showing at The Varsity at 3p.m.
Mike Ricci, of Mike’s Music and Out of Tune Productions, stated, “I’ve been making short films for several years now. I’m a horror buff, and I’ve always loved the Evil Dead franchise, so when my friend, who’s on the Stage Company and Varsity boards, said they were doing Evil Dead: The Musical, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to collaborate.”
DemonCon and the Zombie Walk are FREE and open to the public. Evil Dead tickets will be available during DemonCon. DemonCon is part of the Zombies Rising series of events including Evil Dead Pub Crawl, Oct. 1, beginning at 5 p.m. at Buckwater Brew Works and Whiskey House in Carbondale; and Zombies Rising Variety and Drag Show, Oct. 13 at 10:30 p.m., at PK’s in Carbondale.
Evil Dead: The Musical is presented by the Jackson County Stage Company and Chaotic Order Productions at the Varsity Center for the Arts in Carbondale, Ill., Oct. 7-8 and Oct. 13-15 at 7:30 p.m.; and Oct. 9 and 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available through www.stagecompany.org