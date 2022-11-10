Honor our nation's heroes: Veterans Day events 2022

(WSIL) -- Communities across our region will be honoring our nation's heroes Friday on Veterans Day.
Ceremonies, breakfasts, and more will be held throughout the day. Here is a breakdown:
Anna
- Veterans Day parade
- 11 a.m.
- Veterans Day Service
- 11 a.m.
- Freedom Corner at Capaha Park
Carbondale
- Veterans Day vigil
- SIU Air Force and Army ROTC
- 6:30 a.m.
- Old Main Flagpole
- Wreath laying and ceremony
- Old Main Flagpole
- 11 a.m.
- Veteran Appreciation Night
- Carbondale Elks Lodge #1243
- 7 p.m.
- Meal
Carrier Mills
- Veterans Day Prayer
- 10:30 a.m.
- Carrier Mills Senior Center
- Veterans Day Celebration
- 1:15 p.m.
- Carrier Mills Senior Center
Carterville
- Veterans Day program
- 11 a.m.
- Speakers, rifle salute
- Carterville Veterans Memorial
- Veterans & First Responders benefit show
- Pin Oak Pub
- Raising money for Honor Flight, Honor Guard, Carterville Police Dept.
- Silent Auction, food, 4-8 p.m.
- Honor Guard Salute 5 p.m.
- Karaoke/DJ Show 7 p.m.-1 a.m.
Chaffee, MO
- Veterans Day ceremony
- Chaffee Jr.-Sr. High
- 9:30 a.m.
Du Quoin
- Veterans Day Parade
- 10 a.m.
- Main street
Eldorado
- Veterans Day meal
- Free meal for veterans
- Ferrell Hospital Maple Street Café
- Breakfast 7-9 a.m.
- Lunch 11-1
Elkville
- Veterans Day breakfast
- 8-10 a.m.
- Free breakfast buffet for veterans
- Elkville Christian Church
Marble Hill, MO
- Veterans Day display
- Memory signs honoring veterans
- Drive-thru event
- Nov. 6-15
Marion
- Veterans Day ceremony
- 11 a.m.
- VFW Post 1301 (201 Longstreet Road)
- Traditional military honors, speakers, meal
Mayfield
- Veterans Day ceremony
- 11 a.m.
- Harmon Park
Metropolis
- Veterans Day breakfast
- 9-10:45 a.m.
- Metropolis Public Library
- Veterans Day Ceremony
- 11 a.m.
- Veterans Memorial Park
Murphysboro
- Veterans Day Ceremony
- Murphysboro American Legion
- 11 a.m.
- HS band performing
- Quilts of Valor being presented to veterans
- Veterans Day Luncheon
- St. Andrew Catholic School
- 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Free lunch for veterans
Paducah
- Veterans Day Ceremony
- McCracken County Courthouse
- 4:30 p.m.
- Light to Unite -- honoring Purple Heart recipients
- Veterans Day coffee and donuts
- Turning Point Community Recovery Center
- 8 a.m.
- Free for veterans
Perryville, MO
- Veterans Day Ceremony
- Missouri National Veterans Memorial
- Remarks, salute, retiring of colors
- 2 p.m.