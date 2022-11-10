 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Honor our nation's heroes: Veterans Day events 2022

  • 0
Veteran's Day

(WSIL) -- Communities across our region will be honoring our nation's heroes Friday on Veterans Day. 

Ceremonies, breakfasts, and more will be held throughout the day. Here is a breakdown:

Anna

  • Veterans Day parade
    • 11 a.m.

Cape Girardeau

  • Veterans Day Service
    • 11 a.m.
    • Freedom Corner at Capaha Park

Carbondale

  • Veterans Day vigil
    • SIU Air Force and Army ROTC
    • 6:30 a.m.
    • Old Main Flagpole
  • Wreath laying and ceremony
    • Old Main Flagpole
    • 11 a.m.
  • Veteran Appreciation Night
    • Carbondale Elks Lodge #1243
    • 7 p.m.
    • Meal

Carrier Mills

  • Veterans Day Prayer
    • 10:30 a.m.
    • Carrier Mills Senior Center
  • Veterans Day Celebration
    • 1:15 p.m.
    • Carrier Mills Senior Center

Carterville

Chaffee, MO

Du Quoin

  • Veterans Day Parade
    • 10 a.m.
    • Main street

Eldorado

  • Veterans Day meal
    • Free meal for veterans
    • Ferrell Hospital Maple Street Café
    • Breakfast 7-9 a.m.
    • Lunch 11-1

Elkville

Marble Hill, MO

Marion

  • Veterans Day ceremony
  • 11 a.m.
  • VFW Post 1301 (201 Longstreet Road)
  • Traditional military honors, speakers, meal

Mayfield

  • Veterans Day ceremony
    • 11 a.m.
    • Harmon Park

Metropolis

Murphysboro

  • Veterans Day Ceremony
    • Murphysboro American Legion
    • 11 a.m.
    • HS band performing
    • Quilts of Valor being presented to veterans
  • Veterans Day Luncheon
    • St. Andrew Catholic School
    • 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
    • Free lunch for veterans

Paducah

  • Veterans Day Ceremony
    • McCracken County Courthouse
    • 4:30 p.m.
    • Light to Unite -- honoring Purple Heart recipients
  • Veterans Day coffee and donuts
    • Turning Point Community Recovery Center
    • 8 a.m.
    • Free for veterans

Perryville, MO

Tags

Recommended for you