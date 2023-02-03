Honor Flight receives big donation ahead of Mission 10 set for May

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois received a big donation Friday from area Walmart stores.
Honor Flight volunteers gathered Friday afternoon at Veterans Airport where Walmart presented a check, for more than $11,000.
Nearly 700 local veterans have made the trip to Washington D.C. since those trips began in 2017.
Walmart Market Health and Wellness Director Carrie Wiggins says the donation is their way of showing support.
"We have 11 stores in our market and they all donate money in order to support the organization," explains Wiggins. "That's what Walmart does, we give back to the community and we really enjoy it every chance we can, and we really have a lot of veterans that work for us at Walmart and this is a way of honoring them also."
Honor Flight's Mission 10 is set to take off May 9th with 87 veterans and their guardians. That flight is fully funded, thanks to a $125,000 donation from the Harrison-Bruce Foundation.