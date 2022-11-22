Holidays 2022: Full list of parades, celebrations

(WSIL) -- The holidays are here and communities across our region will be holding a variety of events, including lights parades.
Anna
- Christmas in Downtown Anna
- November 26, 2022
- 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- 5K, ice skating, pictures with Santa, vendor fair, carriage rides
- 5:30 Holiday parade
- 6:15 Christmas tree lighting
Benton, IL
- Hometown Christmas
- November 26, 2022
- Benton Square
- 5 p.m. Lighting of the square
- Santa meet and greet at Capitol Park
- Games, treats, music, caroling
- Spirit of Christmas Lights Parade
- December 10, 2022
- 6 p.m.
Benton, KY
- Christmas in the Park Light Show
- November 25-December 30
- 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Mike Miller Park
Carbondale
- Lights Fantastic Parade
- December 3, 2022
- 6 p.m.
- Humane Society Santa Shuffle .5K
- December 3, 2022
- 10 a.m.
- Carbondale Elks Lodge
Calvert City, KY
- Christmas Bazaar
- December 3, 2022
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 140 vendors
- Calvert City Civic Center, Lakeland Event Center, Altona Baptist Church, Calvert City First Baptist Church, Cari & Co, and Calvert City United Methodist Church
Cape Girardeau
- Parade of Lights
- November 27, 2022
- 5 p.m.
- Broadway to Hutson's Big Sandy Furniture
Carmi
- Christmas Lights of Hope
- November 25, 2022
- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- White County Fairgrounds
- Light displays, skating rink, slide, bounce house
Cobden
- Christmas in the Village
- December 3, 2022
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Holiday bazaars, activities, art displays
- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Santa park shelter
- 4:15 p.m. HS Band concert park shelter
Du Quoin
- November 26, 2022
- 6 p.m. Christmas Tree Lighting
- 6:30 p.m. Santa's Holiday Parade
- Holiday Lights Fair
- First three weekends in December
- 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Expo Hall, Du Quoin State Fairgrounds
Harrisburg
- Christmas in the Courtyard
- December 1, 2022
- 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Carriage rides, Pictures with Santa, food,
- Lighting of the Christmas Tree
- Frosty Fest
- December 3, 2022
- Noon to 4 p.m.
- Little Chapel Church
- Vendors, kids activities, Santa, Grinch
- Lights Parade
- December 8, 2022
- 6 p.m.
Herrin
- Hometown Christmas
- November 26, 2022
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Snow games, ice skating, live music, food trucks, carriage rides, and a live nativity scene
Jackson, MO
- Flip the Switch
- November 26, 2022
- 5:30 p.m.
- Lighting of Jackson Park
- Petting zoo, games, letters to Santa, food
Makanda
- Christmas with Alpacas
- Rolling Oaks Alpaca Ranch
- November 26-27
- December 3-4
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Free
- Coloring pages, feed the alpacas
Marble Hill, MO
- Turn on the Lights
- Magnolia Park
- November 26, 2022
- 5 p.m.
- Cookies, hot cocoa
- Pictures with Santa
Marion
- Very Merry Marion
- Holiday Shop Hop
- November 25-26
- Holiday Parade
- November 27
- 5:30 p.m.
- Hub Holiday Hustle
- December 3
- 8 a.m. fun run
- Carriage Rides
- December 5-11
- Ice Skating
- Thursday's-Sunday's
- Marionice.com
- Through February
Murphysboro
- Hometown Christmas
- December 2, 2022
- 6 p.m. Tree lighting
- Carl Lee Park
- Food, music, carriage rides, crafts
- Pictures with Santa
- Cookies with Mrs. Claus
- November 27, 2022
- 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Murphysboro Elks Lodge
Paducah
- Whobilation
- November 26, 2022
- The Papillion Center
- 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cookies and pictures with Grinch, Cindy-Lou Who and Max
- Christmas Parade
- December 3, 2022
- 5 p.m. historic downtown
West Frankfort
- Candy Cane Lane
- November 26, 2022
- 6 p.m. Lighting ceremony
- Frankfort Community Park
- 5-10 p.m. Sunday's through Thursday's
- 5-11 p.m. Friday's and Saturdays