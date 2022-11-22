 Skip to main content
Holidays 2022: Full list of parades, celebrations

Holiday Festivities

(WSIL) -- The holidays are here and communities across our region will be holding a variety of events, including lights parades. 

Anna

  • Christmas in Downtown Anna
  • November 26, 2022
  • 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • 5K, ice skating, pictures with Santa, vendor fair, carriage rides
  • 5:30 Holiday parade
  • 6:15 Christmas tree lighting

Benton, IL

  • Hometown Christmas
  • November 26, 2022
  • Benton Square
  • 5 p.m. Lighting of the square
  • Santa meet and greet at Capitol Park
  • Games, treats, music, caroling

Benton, KY

Carbondale

Calvert City, KY

  • Christmas Bazaar
  • December 3, 2022
  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • 140 vendors
  • Calvert City Civic Center, Lakeland Event Center, Altona Baptist Church, Calvert City First Baptist Church, Cari & Co, and Calvert City United Methodist Church

Cape Girardeau

Carmi

  • Christmas Lights of Hope
  • November 25, 2022
  • 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • White County Fairgrounds
  • Light displays, skating rink, slide, bounce house

Cobden

  • Christmas in the Village
  • December 3, 2022
  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Holiday bazaars, activities, art displays
  • 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.  Santa park shelter
  • 4:15 p.m. HS Band concert park shelter

Du Quoin

  • Holiday Lights Fair
  • First three weekends in December
  • 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Expo Hall, Du Quoin State Fairgrounds

Harrisburg

  • Christmas in the Courtyard
  • December 1, 2022
  • 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Carriage rides, Pictures with Santa, food,
  • Lighting of the Christmas Tree
  • Frosty Fest
  • December 3, 2022
  • Noon to 4 p.m.
  • Little Chapel Church
  • Vendors, kids activities, Santa, Grinch
  • Lights Parade
  • December 8, 2022
  • 6 p.m.

Herrin

  • Hometown Christmas
  • November 26, 2022
  • 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Snow games, ice skating, live music, food trucks, carriage rides, and a live nativity scene

Jackson, MO

  • Flip the Switch
  • November 26, 2022
  • 5:30 p.m.
  • Lighting of Jackson Park
  • Petting zoo, games, letters to Santa, food

Makanda

  • Christmas with Alpacas
  • Rolling Oaks Alpaca Ranch
  • November 26-27
  • December 3-4
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Free
  • Coloring pages, feed the alpacas

Marble Hill, MO

  • Turn on the Lights
  • Magnolia Park
  • November 26, 2022
  • 5 p.m.
  • Cookies, hot cocoa
  • Pictures with Santa

Marion

  • Very Merry Marion
  • Holiday Shop Hop
    • November 25-26
  • Holiday Parade
    • November 27
    • 5:30 p.m.
  • Hub Holiday Hustle
    • December 3
    • 8 a.m. fun run
  • Carriage Rides
    • December 5-11
  • Ice Skating

Murphysboro

  • Hometown Christmas
  • December 2, 2022
  • 6 p.m. Tree lighting
  • Carl Lee Park
  • Food, music, carriage rides, crafts
  • Pictures with Santa

Paducah

  • Whobilation
  • November 26, 2022
  • The Papillion Center
  • 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Cookies and pictures with Grinch, Cindy-Lou Who and Max
  • Christmas Parade
  • December 3, 2022
  • 5 p.m. historic downtown

West Frankfort

  • Candy Cane Lane
  • November 26, 2022
  • 6 p.m. Lighting ceremony
  • Frankfort Community Park
  • 5-10 p.m. Sunday's through Thursday's
  • 5-11 p.m. Friday's and Saturdays

