Holiday Lights Fair returns to the Du Quoin Expo Hall

DU QUOIN, IL (WSIL) -- The 23rd Annual Du Quoin Tourism's Holiday Lights Fair is back at the Expo Hall.
The lighted drive thru is already open nightly at the Du Quoin State Fair grounds. The 23rd Annual Du Quoin Tourism's Holiday Lights Fair kicks off Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Expo Hall.
Tourism Member Kelly Genesio said during an interview on News 3 This Morning, they're excited to have the Expo Hall activities back for the first time since 2019.
The event will have craft and food vendors, free live music, free Kids Corner, free train rides for kids, free visits with Santa, Free Door Prizes, along with gorgeous decorations inside the Expo hall as well as in the lighted drive thru.
This year for the first night of Expo Hall activities there will be a special ribbon cutting ceremony, honoring two key members of the Holiday Lights Family that were recently lost.
They will honor Danny Sizemore, who was the head person over the light trail installation, as well as a key player in keeping things running smoothly for the whole event. The Giant Christmas tree will be named "Danny's Tree" in memory of him.
They will also honor Ellen Conte, who was the Tourism member who started the "Kids Corner" activity center inside the Expo Hall during the HLF. The Kids Corner will be renamed "Ellen's Kids Corner" in her memory.
Members of both families will be present and they will cut the ribbon to open the 2022 Holiday Lights Fair at the Expo Hall on Friday December 2nd at 5:00 pm.
Expo Hall activities are from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. the first 3 weekends in December, Dec 2,3, & 4, Dec 9,10, & 11, and Dec 16,17, & 18.
The lighted drive thru is open nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Dec 30.
The cost to get in is $10 per vehicle.