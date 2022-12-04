Holiday Bazaar helps Cape support local

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MISSOURI - Old Town Cape hosted the fourth annual Holiday Bazaar downtown on Saturday, giving Cape another chance to support their local artists and vendors.
LINDSAY LONG/MONROE KAY BOUTIQUE
“I love everyone getting together, I love this," Lindsay Long with Monroe Kay Boutique said. "I just love community and how the holidays brings everyone together.”
Many of the artists and businesses at the Holiday Bazaar are the same ones at the farmer's market during the summers. It's an important part of what Old Town Cape tries to do.
“Really, small business support is a big part of what we do," Liz Haynes, Executive Director of Old Town Cape, said. "No matter what people do, what products they sell, we want to support that because that’s a big part of who we are and what we do and it’s really important for the entire community to support these small businesses.”
It's good exposure for the businesses, especially with Christmas coming.
“It’ just nice to know that your wares are going into the community around you and that the people who know us the best will get to see what’s available locally," Jefferson Fox of Fox Stoneware said. "That helps us build organically locally instead of being on the internet selling things.”
All those set up agree on one thing - Old Town Cape does a good job of supporting small business and the people of Cape Girardeau do the same.
“Our community has really seen the absolutely necessity to support local if you want these businesses to keep their doors open the next couple of years," Haynes said.
“It’s amazing all the opportunities available around here. I see people drive hours to get here, because Cape supports its local business people," Marla Moore, one fo the vendors, said. "This area has so many things it can offer and so many opportunities.”