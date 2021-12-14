You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hobby Lobby raising minimum wage to $18.50/hr

  • 0
Hobby Lobby
By Mandy Robertson

(WSIL) -- Hobby Lobby announced Tuesday it is raising its minimum full-time hourly wage to $18.50 effective January 1, 2022.

Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage in 2009.

The company has since raised its minimum wage a dozen times, according to a news release.

“We have a long track record of taking care of our employees,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green. “In 1998, we made the decision to close our stores on Sundays, and at 8:00 p.m. the rest of the week, to provide employees time for rest, family, and worship. We’ve also worked hard over the years to provide the best pay and benefits in retail, which has allowed us to attract and retain an outstanding group of associates to serve our devoted customers.”

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you