Hobby Lobby raising minimum wage to $18.50/hr

(WSIL) -- Hobby Lobby announced Tuesday it is raising its minimum full-time hourly wage to $18.50 effective January 1, 2022.
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage in 2009.
The company has since raised its minimum wage a dozen times, according to a news release.
“We have a long track record of taking care of our employees,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green. “In 1998, we made the decision to close our stores on Sundays, and at 8:00 p.m. the rest of the week, to provide employees time for rest, family, and worship. We’ve also worked hard over the years to provide the best pay and benefits in retail, which has allowed us to attract and retain an outstanding group of associates to serve our devoted customers.”