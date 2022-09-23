Historic Benton Church celebrates 181-years of service to area

BENTON (WSIL) - It's a Benton landmark, a with its tall white pillars and large wooden doors. This week, the First Baptist Church celebrates 181-years of service in the county. On Friday, they shared with the community.
The church has gone through many transformations, but its ideals have virtually stayed the same. On Friday, members celebrate 181 years with the community which included music, free lunch and an official proclamation from the Mayor.
The last 5 years, the pulpit has been under Pastor Jim Jenkel's care.
"This is what pastors pray for; events like this, to let the public know, this is what the lord's work is all about," said Jenkel. "And this church represents that, being here all these years."
Steeped in rich history, the First Baptist Church of Benton isn't only celebrating 181 years. The cornerstone is engraved with the year "1922," and so it's also celebrating 100-years in the beautiful building.
Mary Ellen Aiken and her husband John, grew up going to this church. Aiken said, part of the celebration has been remembering the past and the church's history.
"I think that thinking back about those people, those events, the baptisms, the weddings, the funerals, I think that's inundated the whole church with a new sense of unity and with purpose for going ahead," Aiken said with sincere emotion.
While the church has moved from place to place, been rebuilt and the bell replaced, it's what the church represents, and its service to the community that, Aiken said, gives it true meaning.
"Many of these are sight unseen," said Aiken. "When you're helping other people, you're not doing it to be put on a pedestal, you're doing it to help the person, so those things are from the heart and from the soul."