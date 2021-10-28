HireLevel in Marion hosted annual Fall Career Festival

(WSIL) -- As employers work to fill jobs one temp agency is doing its part to connect job seekers to the right opportunity.
HireLevel in Marion hosted its annual Fall Career Festival Wednesday.
The event featured a Halloween theme with candy, giveaways, and of course, many job opportunities.
Positions in Auto Manufacturing, direct support workers, and warehouse associates are just some of the positions available.
One local recruiter says now may be the time to start a new career.
"I feel like it's a good time if you're going to switch careers. This is the perfect time for that. Being in a temp-type position, I think it opens doors for lots of opportunities and growth." said Lacee Breeden/ Recruitment Marketing coordinator
Breeden says HireLevel is looking to hire up to 100 employees.
If you missed today's event -- you can visit the Hire Level website for more information on job openings.