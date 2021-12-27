You are the owner of this article.
Highways, streets blocked for debris removal in Mayfield

(WSIL) -- The City of Mayfield, the Mayfield-Graves County Emergency Operations Center, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) have blocked a number of key highways and streets in downtown Mayfield.

The highway and street closures are to facilitate ramped-up debris removal work by insurance company contractors and by debris removal contractors for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The debris removal involves heavy equipment at numerous locations. The ramped-up recovery activity is generating a large volume of truck traffic hauling material out of the downtown area.

Motorists are asked to avoid sections of KY 58 and KY 80 along Broadway in downtown Mayfield, as well as U.S. 45 between downtown and the intersection with Macedonia Street.

These closures are in place until further notice. 

 

 

