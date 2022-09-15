Highway Construction Careers Training Program partners with Spillertown on playground

SPILLERTOWN (WSIL) - The small community of Spillertown will soon have a new and improved play area behind their community building. Town officials received a grant for the playground equipment, but a partnership with John A Logan and their Highway Construction Careers Training Program is getting the installation done for free.
The program is run through John A Logan, but the Illinois Department of Transportation funds the Highway Construction Careers Training Program. It's construction over production, a hands on program that gives students a feel for their future career.
"It gives me an idea of what I'm actually going to be doing," said HCCTP student, Matisse Travis. "(It) gives me a feel for once I get out there instead of just jumping right into things."
The students get to do a little bit of everything: welding, electrical, construction. The Spillertown project allows them to frame and pour several sidewalks, run machinery, and eventually erect a playground. Student, Cynthia Jolly said, she has physical limitations, and has experienced discrimination, but not in HTTCP.
"Most of the time, when they see someone with a limitation, they just run them off," Jolly said. "But these guys are there to get you in, and they're there to get you a job in the near future. And that's what's most important, they really care, and they really care about what's going on."
Coordinator, Tim Simmons said, this program is tailor-made for working in vocational programs, connected to unions, to learn and apply the skills necessary to get an entry level or better job associated with building a highway. He said, this hands on approach gives students a distinct advantage.
"It gives them opportunities to join local trade unions that they may not have had before," he said, "and anything we can do to help is great."
And Travis said, working on community projects in the program, like this one, gives her a feeling of accomplishment.
"It really warms my heart to know that we're doing something good for the community. And the kids will have fun," Travis said.
The program does have limited availability and certain criteria has to be met for acceptance. But for those who do, the program is free. Enrollment is through John A Logan College.
The John A program is partnering with Shawnee Community College for their own HTTCP program. That program launches Monday, September 19th. The extension office will be located in Cario and play a large role within the community.