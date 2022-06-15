High temperatures could cause you to burn more fuel, mechanics give tips to save money

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---One step outside, and you can already feel the heat.
And with the high temperatures, there are ways to make sure you keep your car running smoothly.
"The fuel in your tank keeps the fuel pump, that's the little electric motor inside your tank, the fuel itself actually keeps it cool. So when your fuel tank is low, it can overheat your pump," said Matt Watkins, the mechanic at S.I. Auto Solutions
As gas prices keep rising, waiting to fill up your tank could cause more problems in the long run.
"If there's any contaminants in your tank, since we run ethanol fuel, alcohol itself is water soluble, and so the humidity and everything we have here, it can collect moisture and everything in the bottom of your tank. And when you run it down low you have a higher mixture of contaminants in your fuel, which can also clog your fuel pump, fuel filter, and just general fuel system," said Watkins.
And if you think the gas pump is hurting your wallet, fuel system repairs are worse.
"The sky is the limit as far as that goes. It could be as little as $3-$400 and as high as $3-$4,000 on some cars," said Watkins.
So some quick tips, try not to let your fuel tank go under half a tank to reduce the chances for contaminants.
And don't be afraid to use your AC, it's more fuel efficient in most modern cars than rolling down the windows.
Also make sure your tires are properly aired up.
"If your car is pulling, that's your tires rubbing on the road. It decreases your fuel efficiency. Some cars by 3-5 miles per gallon, something you could get taken care of at most places for less than $150," said Watkins.
Watkins also said getting regular maintenance done can help your car in the long run.