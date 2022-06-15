 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 102 to 107 degrees Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thursday will make 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity which can have cumulative effects to
those susceptible to heat related illness. The heat looks like
it will last through Friday most areas, so the Warning or an
Advisory will likely be added in upcoming forecasts. Some relief
is on the way for the weekend. However, next week the heat
returns.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9
1 1.

High temperatures could cause you to burn more fuel, mechanics give tips to save money

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---One step outside, and you can already feel the heat.

And with the high temperatures, there are ways to make sure you keep your car running smoothly.

"The fuel in your tank keeps the fuel pump, that's the little electric motor inside your tank, the fuel itself actually keeps it cool. So when your fuel tank is low, it can overheat your pump," said Matt Watkins, the mechanic at S.I. Auto Solutions

As gas prices keep rising, waiting to fill up your tank could cause more problems in the long run.

"If there's any contaminants in your tank, since we run ethanol fuel, alcohol itself is water soluble, and so the humidity and everything we have here, it can collect moisture and everything in the bottom of your tank. And when you run it down low you have a higher mixture of contaminants in your fuel, which can also clog your fuel pump, fuel filter, and just general fuel system," said Watkins. 

And if you think the gas pump is hurting your wallet, fuel system repairs are worse.

"The sky is the limit as far as that goes. It could be as little as $3-$400 and as high as $3-$4,000 on some cars," said Watkins. 

So some quick tips, try not to let your fuel tank go under half a tank to reduce the chances for contaminants.

And don't be afraid to use your AC, it's more fuel efficient in most modern cars than rolling down the windows.

Also make sure your tires are properly aired up.

"If your car is pulling, that's your tires rubbing on the road. It decreases your fuel efficiency. Some cars by 3-5 miles per gallon, something you could get taken care of at most places for less than $150," said Watkins. 

Watkins also said getting regular maintenance done can help your car in the long run. 

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

