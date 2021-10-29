You are the owner of this article.
High speed chase leads to shots fired in Johnson County

(WSIL) -- The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) - Zone 7 is investigating shots fired involving officers from Mississippi County, MO (MCSO) and Johnson County, IL (JCSO) Sheriff’s Offices. 

On October 28, Thursday, around 3:30 p.m. multiple agencies from Illinois and the MCSO were involved in a chase of a stolen MCSO patrol truck. 

The truck has been stolen by a suspect who had been arrested by deputies, while in Missouri. 

During the pursuit, deputies from MCSO and JCSO discharged their firearms. At the end of the pursuit on Allen road, approximately 1 mile west of Buncombe, the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was not injured.

The pursuit, along with any potential charges related to the suspect who stole the police vehicle, are being investigated by the MCSO, JCSO and Pulaski County, IL Sheriff's Office. 

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

