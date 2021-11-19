High school students paint portraits of notable Murphysboro citizens

MURPHYSBORO, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Students at one local school are learning more about their community's history in a creative way.
They're painting portraits of notable citizens from the city's past.
It's part of an art project put on by the local group Revitalize 62966.
Their mission is to bring art to the community of Murphysboro.
This project will include more than a dozen portraits of important local people.
And the paintings are all done by high school students.
Organizers say, it helps them learn a lot about their community's history.
"I think it's important for students to know history, and especially their local history, and it can really get them excited in the community." said Shirley Krienert, Revitalize 62966.
One portrait was of Issac K. Levy a notable Murphysboro attorney.
The two students who tackled that portrait say they learned a lot.
"It was cool getting to learn more about Murphy's history and just who he was as a person." said Murphysboro High School student, Lauren Gray.
"You learn more about them than what their autobiography is, and like what other people think of them, and we get to learn more about their lives and how they acted toward each other." said Murphysboro High School student, Branaya Frederick.
These portraits will hang at Smysor Plaza.
That's on Walnut Street in downtown Murphysboro.
Organizers say they hope to have the portraits on display early next year.