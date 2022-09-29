High school students get hands-on experience at careers expo

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Hundreds of area high school students had the chance to learn about careers in trades, such as construction this week.
The Southern Illinois Builders Association and Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program held a career expo at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.
Around 600 students got the opportunity to meet and talk with Boilermakers, Brick layers, Carpenters, Cement Masons, Electricians, Iron Workers, Laborers, Operating Engineers, Painters, Plumbers and sheet metal workers.
The goal was to showcase these careers as an alternative for high school graduates not looking to attend college or to broaden their horizons on the careers available.