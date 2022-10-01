High School Rodeo holds two-day competition at Du Quoin Fairgrounds

DU QUOIN, IL (WSIL) -- Illinois junior high and high school students took to the reigns at Du Quoin Saturday.
More than a hundred students from all over the state competed in the Illinois High School Rodeo Association's District 3 Rodeo at the fairgrounds.
It is one of four this fall for students to earn a slot at State. Some of the events include girls and boys breakaway, calf roping, pole bending and more.
National Director William Berger says it is more than a sport, as athletes here can go on to compete at the national level.
"I believe that this is more of a way of life than a hobby, you know because you have to take care of these animals every day," says Berger. "Most of these kids are second and third generation rodeo kids, and they really work hard to keep themselves and their horses in shape so they can compete at this level."
Now if you missed out Saturday, there's still a chance to watch the competition Sunday. It starts at 9 AM, at Gate 3 of the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.