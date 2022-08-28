High school players participate in John A. Logan fall basketball league

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Dozens of basketball players participated in a practice at John A. Logan today as they prepare for the college's annual fall league.
It will be the the first time John A. Logan has held the yearly event since the COVID-19 pandemic; it will also be the first time that head coach Tyler Smithpeters has run the camp.
Dozens of high school basketball players are participating in this year's fall league, with over 16 high schools around Southern Illinois being represented. Once the league begins, players will be split into ten teams, with each team playing twice in a round-robin style tournament.
Each of the ten teams will be coached by current Logan men's basketball players.
Week one of the John A. Logan fall league has already wrapped up, and week two will take place Sunday, September 11.