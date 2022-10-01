Hidden Gems and Novelty to host Fall Back to Metropolis October 21-22

METROPOLIS, IL (WSIL) -- Hidden Gems Novelty and Collectibles will be hosting the fourth annual Fall Back to Metropolis.
The two day event will run from Friday, October 21 to Saturday, October 22. Activities that attendees can look forward to are a mini-con, a Zombie Walk, a costume contest, a bounce house, live music, and more.
Fall Back to Metropolis will also feature celebrity guests. Raushan Hammond, who played the character "Thud Butt" in the movie Hook will make an appearance, as well as Samantha Newark, a voice actor for the cartoon Jem and the Holograms. Hammond will be attend both days, while Newark will only be at the celebration on Saturday.
Morgan Seibert, the event's organizer, spoke on how great it has been to see the event grow.
“We have so many visitors that come to Metropolis in the summer for the Superman
Celebration and love it. This event is created to bring them back in the Fall. We have been very
happy to see it grow over the past few years and hope to keep expanding it in the future."
For more information on Fall Back to Metropolis, you can visit the event's Facebook page here.