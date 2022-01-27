Herrin's Charlie "Santa" Groves dies

HERRIN (WSIL) -- The man the community of Herrin knew as "Santa" has died.
According to the Herrin Independent, Charlie Groves died at his home Thursday morning.
His children posted "We would like to let you know our dad, Charlie Groves passed away this morning. He is cancer free, pain free and in Heaven with our mom Yvonne. Thank you for the love, support and prayers."
Charlie was battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and was known for playing the role of Santa for more than 40 years.
Just 10 days ago, the community came together and held a drive-by parade for Charlie outside his home. More than 100 cars participated in the festivities, including Herrin Fire and Police.
During the parade, Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini honored Charlie "Santa" Groves with the Mayor's Award for his dedication to the community.