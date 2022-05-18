HerrinFesta Italiana returning to kickstart summer

HERRIN (WSIL) -- A staple event for the city of Herrin is returning again at the end of this month.
Offering over 2 dozen events including live music, a grand parade, contests, pageants, bocce, golf, crafts, good food and carnival rides, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Their goal is family friendly fun, while involving the whole community. With the help of volunteers and local businesses, the festival has been able to be a part of Herrin since the early 90s.
Although they're in the third decade of the event, volunteers are still finding ways to add something new.
Volunteer Head Cris Trapani says, "We're having national acts that you don't have to pay for. Which is really, really different but we listened to our attendees and they really liked a lot of what we've done."
If you want to learn more about the festival, sign up to volunteer or purchase wrists bands for rides then head over to their website herrinfesta.com