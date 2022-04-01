 Skip to main content
HerrinFesta Italiana entertainment lineup announced

  Updated
  • 0
Herrin Festa 2021III
By Denise Turner

(WSIL) -- HerrinFesta Italiana announced their entertainment line-up for this year's festival. 

Friday May 27, the entertainment tent will feature Hairbanger's Ball with opener Jungle Dogs. 

Saturday May 28, the music tent will feature John Spicer featuring Blacktop Boulevard with opener Lewis Creek. 

Sunday May 29, the tent will feature national recording artist, Drew Baldridge with opener Dylan Wolfe.

The music will be in the enlarged Farmers State Bank Free Entertainment Tent on the north side of the Herrin Civic Center.

The festival runs May 23-30.

Tags

Producer

Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020 as 6 pm Producer. In October of 2021 he was promoted to Executive Producer. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.

