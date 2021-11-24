Herrin Thanksgiving returning with some changes

HERRIN, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- A holiday tradition is returning with some changes.
The Herrin Community Thanksgiving is back this holiday season for a 32nd year after having to be canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
However modifications are in place as a health precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
Instead of dine-in, volunteers will bring meals to visitors curbside to-go behind the Civic Center. Visitors can line their vehicles on Walnut street.
One of the volunteers who will be helping is Kent Ingersoll, who's looking forward to the event's return and the benefit it provides to others.
"Making sure that we serve the community and the people that may not have a meal," he explains. "Or that may be alone on thanksgiving, so they can get out and being able to partake in that. "
Volunteers will also be delivering meals to about 300 people in Herrin and Energy. Reservations for that service close on Wednesday, November 24th at noon.
Overall, organizers expect to give out about 1,300 meals to residents in the area, which can only be done with all the help residents provide giving their time to help neighbors in need.
Melissa Farley, who is now heading the Thanksgiving Committee with her husband Ryan, would like to see parents pass on the experience of giving back to their children through volunteering.
"Maybe you and your family might want to start this tradition," she states. "Because being able to instill that into your children at a young age would just be a great character trait to continue."