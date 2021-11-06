Herrin teen hits cop with car

HERRIN, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Two teens are arrested after hitting a police officer with a car and leading authorities on a high-speed chase.
On November 5th, Herrin Police Department received a complaint around 6 p.m. about to two teens causing a disturbance on the 300 block of North 18th Street.
The female complainant stated the two suspects were threatening to kill her.
They've now been identified as 18-year-old Kaley A. Wilson of Herrin, Illinois and 18-year-old Kristie L. Cheatham of Carterville, Illinois.
Dispatch sent officers T. Bond and M. Williams to the scene. At that time, Wilson and Cheatham were in a Mazda outside the residence with Wilson in the drivers seat.
When officers tried to make contact with the Wilson and Cheatham, Wilson put the vehicle in reverse and hit Officer Williams' patrol vehicle.
Wilson then put the vehicle in drive and struck Officer Bond with front of her vehicle injuring his ankle and drove away.
Officer Williams and Officer Bond chased after her as other officers with the police department joined in to help.
A short vehicle pursuit ensued westbound on West Herrin Road to Carterville, Illinois where both suspects were arrested.
Cheatham was issued citations for resisting a peace officer, possession of adult use cannabis in motor vehicle and illegal transportation of alcohol.
Wilson was issued citations for resisting a peace officer, speeding 95 mph in a 45 mph zone, aggravated fleeing/eluding police officer, fleeing/eluding police officer, reckless driving, illegal transportation of alcohol, disobeyed stop sign x2, possession of adult use cannabis and aggravated battery to a peace officer.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.