Herrin teacher honored for going above & beyond to educate visually impaired student

HERRIN (WSIL)---For 7 years, Traci Jeralds has taught 4th grade at Herrin Elementary.
One of her students was Cameron Gooden.
"Cameron was my student last year, yes, during the pandemic year, remote learning year," said Jeralds.
Cameron did remote learning from home for part of the year, and then did in person learning.
But Cameron's mom Debby said he had challenges that made remote learning more difficult.
"Cameron had some additional challenges because he had three retinal detachments all together last year, so his vision kept changing throughout the year," said Debby.
Cameron's retinas are very weak.
He cannot see out of his left eye, he has no peripheral vision in his right eye, and he can only see things that are extremely close.
To make remote learning easier, Jeralds would change homework assignments to PDFs so Cameron could use them easier, be in close contact with Debby to help meet his needs, and she did weekly video chats for help in subjects he was struggling with.
"And I felt that Mrs. Jeralds went above and beyond to make sure that she learned additional things that she needed to learn to be able to work with him and provide him with what he needed," said Debby.
Debby ended up nominating Jeralds for the Excellence in Teaching Blind Students Award from the Illinois chapter of the National Federation of the Blind, which she won.
"I was so honored and just shocked because I didn't know they had even nominated me so it was just the best surprise. Teaching Cameron has been such a pleasure and to hear that they took the time to nominate, and that I actually won was just, such an honor," said Jeralds.
Debby is happy there are teachers like Jeralds, who take the time to help students like her son.
"I was just so glad to have Mrs. Jeralds work with us last year. And it was just so reassuring to have that partnership in being able to do what we needed to do for Cameron," said Debby.