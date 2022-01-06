Herrin Superintendent uses popular song to call off school

...VERY COLD TONIGHT...
...BLACK ICE LIKELY OVER MUCH OF THE REGION...
As we clear out tonight, temperatures will drop to lows in the
single digits most areas to just above 10 degrees toward the
Missouri Bootheel. Combined with north, northwest winds 5 to 10
mph, minimum wind chill temperatures should range from 5 above
zero to around 10 below zero, making for a very cold start to the
day Friday.
In addition, the very cold temperatures will cause moisture on
area roadways to freeze up into black ice, resulting in very slick
and hazardous driving conditions. The slick conditions will
continue well beyond daybreak Friday morning, as temperatures rise
very slowly. Be extremely cautious if you must travel tonight or
Friday morning.