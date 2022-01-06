 Skip to main content
...VERY COLD TONIGHT...
...BLACK ICE LIKELY OVER MUCH OF THE REGION...

As we clear out tonight, temperatures will drop to lows in the
single digits most areas to just above 10 degrees toward the
Missouri Bootheel. Combined with north, northwest winds 5 to 10
mph, minimum wind chill temperatures should range from 5 above
zero to around 10 below zero, making for a very cold start to the
day Friday.

In addition, the very cold temperatures will cause moisture on
area roadways to freeze up into black ice, resulting in very slick
and hazardous driving conditions. The slick conditions will
continue well beyond daybreak Friday morning, as temperatures rise
very slowly. Be extremely cautious if you must travel tonight or
Friday morning.

Herrin Superintendent uses popular song to call off school

Herrin Tigers

HERRIN (WSIL) -- Students all across our region wait for that message saying leaders have canceled school. 

One local superintendent is taking his snow day messages to a new level. 

Herrin Superintendent Nathaniel Wilson took the 80s classic, "Eye of the Tiger," and used it to inform students they wouldn't have to go to school Friday. 

Take a listen.

Herrin Superintendent snow day message