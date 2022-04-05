Herrin students learn about jobs in healthcare

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -- Middle school students throughout Herrin had the chance to speak with career professionals with SIH at the first of its kind career fair.
The event is the brainchild of Herrin Hospital Administrator Rodney Smith.
"We're going to get to these kids earlier in their educational career and tell them about some healthcare field that they may not know about," said Smith.
Schools in Herrin including Unity Christian School, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and Herrin Junior High School participated.
"I found it interesting about the x-rays and the ultrasounds because, I like how you have to find the root of the problem before you can actually help so I'd like to do that," said Herrin Junior High seventh-grader, Josie Brandon.
The hope is inspiring young minds to pursue careers in the healthcare industry. More than a dozen career opportunities were featured.
"If they wait until high school, maybe they've already picked some classes and they're like, 'I didn't know about this career and I've taken some classes that I really didn't need and I could have taken these classes and gotten down that career path sooner,'" said Herrin Junior High Principal, Brad Heuring.
SIH provided information on what their day-to-day work would look like. Close to 400 seven and eight-grade students attended the event.
"I'm looking forward to seeing the different career opportunities that I might not have known that were like a thing and how to get that career," said Chris Banks, eight-grade student at Herrin Junior High.