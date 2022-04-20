Herrin students get first hand look at health care jobs

HERRIN (WSIL) -- Herrin's junior high students got the chance to learn about working in health care Tuesday.
About 30 students from Unity Christian, Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Herrin Junior High toured Herrin Hospital.
It's the second of a two part approach to introduce students to jobs in the health field. They received the chance to tour the facility, spend time with staff members and ask questions.
SIH Administrator Rodney Smith says this pilot program is a step in the right direction.
"The reason we're trying to get to these kids at an early age is because once they get to high school, sometimes they're sophomores or juniors before we actually see them again. So they've already chosen fields or career tracks or class tracks that may not match up with what they want to do," said Smith.
Students also had the chance to learn more about scholarship opportunities. Smith says they'll continue the program in the future.