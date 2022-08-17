Herrin School District Gets Full-Time SRO

Herrin (WSIL) - The Herrin Police Department will work with the School District to provide a full-time School Resource Officer for students.
District Superintendent, Nathaniel Wilson, said it doesn't just help protect students and faculty, but it also promotes a good relationship within the community.
It's ideal to have a school resource officer during pick up and drop off for traffic control, but here in Herrin, you can find Office McPheron at any one of the four district's schools at any given time. There is no routine, but Herrin Police Officer, Keith McPheron, does have a check list he goes through during the day.
"Check the doors and make sure there's no problem with that," McPheron said, "and when the kids get to school in the mornings, you know, the school is secured; to make sure they stay safe and make sure that no one's who's not supposed to be in the school is in the school."
McPheron has 22-years police experience, and went through additional SRO training this summer, specialized for this particular job.
"It is to make sure we're familiar with the environment, and everyone knows in every situation what may arise, how to get in the doors, where there may be a threat at, to try to get to that to keep our kids safe," said McPheron.
Herrin District Superintendent, Nathaniel Wilson, said the specialized SRO training is valuable within the district schools.
"A lot of the training that the officer received is now something we have in our buildings and can maybe point out some things we weren't knowledgeable about before," Wilson said.
Wilson went on to say that it only strengthens the schools security, but also the district's relationship with other important entities in the community.
"If we can get more groups together, it's just about promoting the community and comradery, not just for the school and our students, but also for law enforcement agencies within our area - it's a win/win thing," Wilson added. "It's more about building a program - and not just about the officer himself in our buildings."
Wilson said the security program is always evolving, and in addition to the SRO, there are plans to include hall monitors and security equipment upgrades in the near future.