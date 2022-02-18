Herrin Rotary celebrates 100th anniversary

(WSIL) -- It was a big night for Herrin Rotary this week.
The organization celebrated it's 100th anniversary at Mary's restaurant.
Former SIU President and lawmaker Glen Poshard spoke at the dinner.
Incoming Rotary President Rex Piper says the Herrin Rotary club is one of the fastest growing in the state and couldn't have been happier with the turnout.
"When we found out a couple of months ago that it was going to be the 100th anniversary we knew we had to do something special just for everyone who came before us. The Herrin rotary club has a really rich history with so many amazing people. So we wanted to capture that spirit and have some fun int he process."
The Herrin Rotary club has donated tens of thousands of dollars to the community in its 100 years of existence.