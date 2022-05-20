Herrin man arrested for possessing child pornography

HERRIN (WSIL) -- Police have arrested a Herrin man for possessing child pornography.
On Thursday, May 20, around 6:30 a.m. Herrin Police received a report of a suspicious man parked in a vehicle at a local business on S. Park Ave. The man was identified as 42-year-old Gary W. Shields.
During their investigation, police learned Shields was a registered sex offender and currently on probation. During an interview with Shields, officers learned Shields was using an open WIFI connection at the business to obtain child pornography.
Shields was arrested and lodged in the Williamson County Jail.
Herrin Police Chief David Dorris said, "If a local business sees something suspicious like this, to please report it as soon as possible. If you see something, say something. We need the public's help in being our eyes and ears."