 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In southeast Missouri to the east of a Perryville to
Poplar Bluff line, in western Kentucky to the west of a Marion
to Smithland line, and in southern Illinois along and south of
Highway 13.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Driving could become challenging for high
profile vehicles, especially on east west roads such as Illinois
Highway 13 and Highway 60 in southeast Missouri and west
Kentucky.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Herrin man arrested for possessing child pornography

  • 0
Arrest, handcuffs, police, crime
By Kenzie Dillow

HERRIN (WSIL) -- Police have arrested a Herrin man for possessing child pornography. 

On Thursday, May 20, around 6:30 a.m. Herrin Police received a report of a suspicious man parked in a vehicle at a local business on S. Park Ave. The man was identified as 42-year-old Gary W. Shields. 

During their investigation, police learned Shields was a registered sex offender and currently on probation. During an interview with Shields, officers learned Shields was using an open WIFI connection at the business to obtain child pornography. 

Shields was arrested and lodged in the Williamson County Jail. 

Herrin Police Chief David Dorris said, "If a local business sees something suspicious like this, to please report it as soon as possible. If you see something, say something. We need the public's help in being our eyes and ears."

Tags

Recommended for you